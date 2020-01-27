3 dead, child injured after shooting at Orange County home

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after several people were shot and killed in what appears to be a home break-in in Orange County.

The incident was reported at a home Sunday on Route 300 in Chadwick Lake Park around 8 a.m.

The town supervisor said three people were killed and one person was injured.

Of the three people killed, two are believed to be adults in their late 20s and one victim is believed to be a 10-year-old boy.

The fourth person shot and injured is a 3-year-old boy. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say a fifth person -- another child -- was also home at the time of the shooting, but that child was not injured.

Authorities say they have a person of interest in custody who is known to the family.

Officials said this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

