Newly engaged worker shot dead in Bronx deli; suspects in custody

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A deli clerk was shot dead Tuesday in the Bronx, police say.The shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Plains Road and East 216th Street at Deli Grocery in Williamsbridge.Police say the 20-year-old victim from Yemen was taken to Montefiore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.An 18-year-old male suspect fled on foot with a 25-year-old woman, according to authorities, but were quickly taken into custody. The NYPD also recovered a weapon at the scene.While frightened customers hit the floor, witnesses say the clerk who was working behind the counter at the deli didn't have a chance."When the guy went to get his gun, he didn't know he was coming for him," said the eyewitness, who didn't want to be identified. "He was just there. He couldn't do nothing about it."The witness said he was ordering food when a woman came into the deli to buy a single cigarette, which is illegal."He wouldn't sell her those cigarettes," the eyewitness said. "She started behaving erratically, starting cursing at him, 'I'm gonna go get my man.' Her man went and got her gun, came back in the store and killed him."The witness said the clerk was shot in the face first, then the back."He just got engaged," the victim's friend said. "He just told me like a week ago he wanted to go on vacation next month and do all that and see his family."The deli worker was not making a sandwich at the time, according to the witness, saying he had his register open because they were in the middle of a shift change.The witness said there were two other customers in the store at the time.Police are currently investigating the deadly shooting.