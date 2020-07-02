Video shows newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave at California beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- What started out as a beautiful wedding photo shoot on a southern California beach quickly turned into a soggy nightmare, after the couple was swept off a rock by a giant rogue wave.

An eyewitness captured video of the incident from a lookout near the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach and immediately called for help.

Several lifeguards rushed into the water to save the bride and groom.

The footage shows the bride was eventually hauled out of the water and onto the shore, wedding dress and all.

No one was seriously injured.
