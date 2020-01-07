3 teens arrested, more sought in 14 newsstand robberies in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Three 15-year-old boys are facing charges in connection with a series of newsstand robberies in Brooklyn, as the search for more suspects continues.
Police released a composite photo showing all 10 suspects they want to question in connection to the robberies.
The spree of more than a dozen holdups started with robberies at newsstands in two Brooklyn subway stations.
Police have now linked the same suspects to 14 incidents across the New York City.
Anyone with information about any of the individuals pictured is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.
