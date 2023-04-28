NFL Draft 2023: Who are the best players left on Day 2?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's Day 2 of the NFL draft! Who will pick Will Levis? The standout Kentucky quarterback will be the biggest name on the board when the second round kicks off at 7 p.m. EST from Kansas City's Union Station with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the clock.

Bryce Young went first overall to the Carolina Panthers followed by C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans for a 1-2 quarterback combo at the top of the draft Thursday. The second round can be viewed on ABC7 starting at 7 p.m. ET in addition to NFL Network and ESPN.

ALL EYES ON LEVIS

The Kentucky QB was projected as high as the second overall pick. Instead, he's heading to Round 2 still waiting for a team to buzz his phone, writes AP's Arnie Stapleton.

Levis sat uncomfortably, sometimes squirming in front of the TV cameras, as he watched three quarterbacks picked in the first four selections: Young to the Panthers, Stroud to the Texans and Anthony Richardson fourth to the Indianapolis Colts.

WHO ARE THE BEST PLAYERS AVAILABLE?

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is another intriguing prospect still on the board after being bypassed on a wild Thursday night that featured several surprising swaps, two running backs selected among the top dozen picks and a late run on a thin class of wide receivers.

Other players expected to go in the second round include tight ends Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) and Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), cornerbacks Brian Branch (Alabama), Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) and Kelee Ringo (Georgia), and guard O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida).

WHO PICKS IN THE SECOND ROUND?

The Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions have the first three picks in Round 2.

The Los Angeles Rams (36th overall) and Miami Dolphins (51st) jump into action in Round 2 after being spectators on Thursday night. The Rams traded away their first-round pick and the Dolphins were punished by the league for tampering.

The Denver Broncos (67th) and Cleveland Browns (74th) must wait for the third round, barring a trade to move up.

JETS AND GIANTS

The Jets used their first pick (No. 15 overall) to select Iowa State linebacker Will McDonald IV on Thursday night. The Jets will have a second-round pick (No. 43).

Meanwhile, the New York Giants traded up one spot to nab Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks with the 24th overall pick. They also own picks No. 57 and No. 89.

DRAFT PICKS SO FAR

Young, Stroud, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (Texans), Richardson and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks) were the top five selections, while Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was the last player picked in the first round by the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

