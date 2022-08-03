Driver to be sentenced in Long Island hit-and-run crash that killed Niki Minaj's dad

LONG ISLAND -- The driver responsible for the crash that killed Nicki Minaj's father will be sentenced in court Wednesday.

Charles Polevich admitted to leaving the scene of the February 2021 crash that fatally injured 64-year-old Robert Maraj as he walked along a street in Mineola.

Polevich did exit his car to look at Maraj as he lay on the ground but then drove off to garage his car and cover it with a tarp.

At a previous court appearance in May Polevich pled guilty to tampering with evidence by hiding the car.

At the time of the guilty plea, the Nassau County judge on the case said Polevich would get no more than one year in jail, along with community service and a suspended license.

The victim's widow, Carol Maraj, and prosecutors took issue with the planned penalty.

Polevich's lawyer, Marc Gann, called the hit-and-run completely out of character for his client.

Gann said Polevich feels tremendous empathy for the Maraj family.

Gann also said that Polevich may have had a medical problem that caused him to be fully aware of what he was doing at the time of the crash, noting it wasn't a legal justification.

When Nicki Minaj learned of her father's death she said it was the most devastating loss of her life in a post.

Previous reporting from The Associated Press was used in this story

