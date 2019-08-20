Niece gets 23 years' prison for killing aunt with meat cleaver in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens -- A woman who killed her aunt with a meat cleaver in the New York City home they shared has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan says 32-year-old Elizabeth Sanchez was sentenced Tuesday. She's also known as Digna Sanchez-Ortiz.Court records show she pleaded guilty in June to manslaughter and rape. Ryan says the rape charge concerned Sanchez' sexual relations with a boy under 15.She'll serve her 2 1/3-to-7-year sentence on the rape charge simultaneously with her prison term for killing her aunt, Maria Palaguachi.Ryan says Palaguachi took Sanchez in when she had nowhere to stay. The 50-year-old Palaguachi was killed in March 2017 in her home in the Jamaica neighborhood.A message was left for Sanchez' lawyer after the sentencing.----------