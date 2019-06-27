Nipsey Hussle shooting: Rapper told suspect of 'snitching' rumors, court papers say

In grand jury transcripts unsealed Thursday, a witness testifies that the rapper told Eric R. Holder Jr. of rumors that Holder had been snitching about the Rollin' 60s gang, and said he should take care of it.
The witness, Hussle's friend Herman Douglas, testified that he, Hussle and Holder had all been affiliated with the gang at some point.
Authorities say Holder shot and killed Hussle March 31 as he stood outside his Los Angeles clothing store. He has pleaded not guilty to killing Hussle.
The woman who drove Holder from the scene also testified she heard the men talk about "snitching."
Holder, 29, was indicted in May by a grand jury for one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The indictment also includes allegations that Holder used a handgun and caused "great bodily injury and death."
Holder pleaded not guilty.
Bail is set at $6.53 million. If convicted as charged, Holder faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.
The 33-year-old artist and community leader was fatally shot March 31 while standing in front of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. He died later that day from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
Police later arrested Holder as the suspect in Hussle's killing. Holder and Hussle allegedly had a discussion or argument in front of the store Sunday, and Holder returned a short time later and started shooting, according to police.
One of the men wounded in the shooting, Kerry Lathan, was released from the hospital late last month after taking a bullet in the back during the shooting. He was later arrested for a parole violation for being around the rapper, who was technically still a gang member.
Hussle, an Eritrean-American whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was a father of two who was engaged to actress Lauren London. He had recently purchased the strip mall where The Marathon store is located and planned to redevelop it into a mixed-use commercial and residential complex.
Thousands of people lined the streets of Los Angeles last month for a procession to honor the slain musician.
RELATED: Obama remembers Nipsey Hussle in letter read at memorial service
The 25-mile procession route stretched from near the downtown area into South L.A. and past Hussle's store. It ended at the Angelus Funeral Home, where crowds of people swarmed the hearse to pay their respects.
The largest concentration of crowds were in front of the store, the site of his shooting.
More than 50 colorful murals of Hussle have popped up across L.A. since the beloved rapper and community activist was killed.
MORE: Murals in Los Angeles breathe life into rapper's legacy
The Associated Press contributed to this report.