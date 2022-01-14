Man who was nude baby on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' cover refiles lawsuit alleging child porn

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10974413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The man whose naked baby picture was used for the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album is suing the band, claiming the nude image from 1991 violated federal criminal child porn laws and caused him lifelong suffering by "trafficking'' his image worldwide.