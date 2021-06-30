Andrew Bruck named acting New Jersey Attorney General

First Assistant Attorney General Andrew Bruck will fill the role now held by Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on an acting basis beginning in July. Grewal is stepping down to become the head of the enforcement division at the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Murphy said in a statement that Bruck will be the first LGBTQ person to serve as the state's attorney general.
"Andrew's wealth of experience will serve him well in this role and his historic appointment reflects our continuing commitment to ensuring that our state government reflects the rich diversity of our people," Murphy said.
"I am thrilled that Governor Murphy has selected Andrew Bruck to lead the Attorney General's Office for the remainder of my term," Grewal said. "Andrew is one of the sharpest legal minds and finest public servants that I have ever met. We entered office together on January 16, 2018, and since that day he has worked tirelessly to stand up for the rights of New Jerseyans, having helped shape some of our office's most important policies and respond to many of our state's most complex legal challenges. The people of New Jersey and the dedicated public servants in the Department of Law and Public Safety will be well-served by his leadership."
Before joining the Office of the Attorney General, Bruck served for five years at the U.S. Justice Department, working as an assistant U.S. Attorney in New Jersey and before that in the office of the deputy attorney general. He worked in private practice at the New York office of Davis Polk & Wardwell.
He's a graduate of Princeton and Stanford Law School.
