2 people shot near barbershop in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot near a barbershop in New Jersey.

The shooting happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at Essex Street and Lehigh Street in Hackensack, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two men who had been shot.

It is unclear who the shooter or the intended target was, but officers quickly closed off the street and began searching for evidence on the sidewalk.

A restaurant owner just a few doors down did not want to be identified but told Eyewitness News she heard gunshots and there was concern, but thankfully no one else was hurt.

The condition of the gunshot victims is currently unknown.

