Car stolen with child inside in front of Elizabeth, New Jersey Carvel

14 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car was stolen with a child inside in New Jersey.

Police say a mother left her car running with her child inside in front of a Carvel on 130 Elmora Avenue in Elizabeth.

The car was taken as the mother entered Carvel around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and has yet to be recovered.

Police are currently investigating.

