Reopening New Jersey: Churches begin to reopen in NJ

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Churches in New Jersey will finally be opening their doors to parishioners for mass and services on Sunday, limiting to 50 people or 25 percent, whichever number is smaller.

Even though services will look a little different with a much smaller gathering than before, it's a start as face masks and social distancing is required.

On Monday, New Jersey begins Phase 2 reopening as non-essential retails stores can let customers back inside rather than just curbside.

Stores are limited to 50% of approved capacity, customers and employees must wear face coverings and areas used by employees must be regularly sanitized.

Restaurants can also offer "outdoor" dining along with take out. Tables must be six feet apart and other safety and sanitization protocols must be followed.

The governor says with this phase 2 reopening the state has launched an initiative to help small businesses called "One Jersey Pledge."

Motor Vehicle Commission restarts drop-off and pick-up services.

Childcare centers can reopen. Libraries can do curbside pickup.

Archdiocese of Newark resumes public weekday masses, funerals, baptisms and weddings on Monday. Number of participants is limited to 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.

The first church-based COVID-19 testing site will also open at St. Matthew AME in Orange. Testing will be available from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM by appointment only.

