Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen from burning boat off Jersey shore

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Two fishermen were rescued from their burning boat off the New Jersey shore, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard received a mayday call on Thursday from the 53-foot sport fishing vessel Reel E Bugging that the engines were on fire approximately 34 miles east of Barnegat Inlet and the fishermen were preparing to abandon the vessel.

The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter and two boats as the fishermen put on lifejackets and got into a life raft.

The helicopter crew spotted the raft and hoisted the men aboard.

They were flown to Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall Township, where they were met by family.

"We are happy that the mariners realized they were in distress and we were able to be there quickly. Ultimately their preparedness led to our success," said Lt. j.g. Matt Devlin, a Dolphin helicopter pilot at Air Station Atlantic City.

No injuries were reported.

