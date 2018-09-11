A New Jersey college student died after falling from a campus parking deck Tuesday afternoon, the university said.The student at Seton Hall University was identified as Julian M. Mislavsky, a senior from Morristown, New Jersey.He fell from the roof of the deck shortly after noon at the college's South Orange campus.Mislavsky was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m.Police said the preliminary investigation revealed no evidence of foul play, but detectives continue to investigate.The university said there would be a memorial service on campus, and that counseling and support services would be available to students.----------