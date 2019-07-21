New Jersey community fighting back after rash of car thefts

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community in New Jersey is fighting back after neighbors became targets of high-tech car thieves.The thieves are hitting homes from Denville to Mantoloking, with the highest number of thefts are happening in Woodbridge.In Woodbridge, six cars were stolen in the past two months. Eight cars were also burglarized - some more than once.Thieves were seen on surveillance video brazenly backing out of a driveway."We've reallocated manpower, we're bringing people in on overtime," says Woodbridge Police Captain Damian Neste.Neighbors have questions - they gathered at a meeting with police, who say all the cars being stolen are high end - with key fobs nearby. The burglarized cars were all left unlocked.Lethu Nguyen's niece was a victim."We all went into her parking lot, and someone went into her car. They didn't taken anything, but we noticed someone got into her car," Nguyen said.Capt. Neste says a majority of the break-ins happen between 3 a.m. and the latest happened at 7 a.m. Saturday.----------