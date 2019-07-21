New Jersey community fighting back after rash of car thefts

By
WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community in New Jersey is fighting back after neighbors became targets of high-tech car thieves.

The thieves are hitting homes from Denville to Mantoloking, with the highest number of thefts are happening in Woodbridge.

In Woodbridge, six cars were stolen in the past two months. Eight cars were also burglarized - some more than once.

Thieves were seen on surveillance video brazenly backing out of a driveway.

"We've reallocated manpower, we're bringing people in on overtime," says Woodbridge Police Captain Damian Neste.

Neighbors have questions - they gathered at a meeting with police, who say all the cars being stolen are high end - with key fobs nearby. The burglarized cars were all left unlocked.

Lethu Nguyen's niece was a victim.

"We all went into her parking lot, and someone went into her car. They didn't taken anything, but we noticed someone got into her car," Nguyen said.

Capt. Neste says a majority of the break-ins happen between 3 a.m. and the latest happened at 7 a.m. Saturday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodbridgemiddlesex countycar theft
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Embattled Puerto Rico governor won't seek re-election
Police: 11-year-old shot in the leg in East Harlem
Woman and child killed in fire at home in Queens
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
AccuWeather Alert: Sweltering heat, humidity continues
Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave
10-to-12-foot shark spotted in shallow waters off Long Island
Show More
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
Ocasio-Cortez: Trump enjoyed crowd chants of 'Send her back!'
Artists withdraw from show at Whitney Museum over tear gas link
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
More TOP STORIES News