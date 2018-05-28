A community in New Jersey is in shock after one of its firefighters was murdered.Andrew Hill, 26, was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. He served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Red Bank volunteer fire department.He wasn't killed on the job, but on a street not far from his home.Police arrested Demar Reevey, 23, in connection with the stabbing. He has been charged with murder and weapons possession, but so far there is no public motive for why it happened.Hundreds of people filled the Elk's Lodge in Red Bank for a Memorial Day service just more than 24 hours after the tragedy."Over the past 24 hours, my brothers and my sisters of the Red Bank Fire Department, and the community as a whole, has reflected on the tragedy and the death that we had of one of our volunteer firefighters," Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna said.A bunting now hangs at the West Side Hose Company where Hill was stationed. His friends say he was a regular figure there and was very dedicated.The mayor of Red Bank has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff until Hill is laid to rest.----------