New Jersey community to mourn West Point cadet killed in training crash

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A memorial service will be held Tuesday night in New Jersey for the West Point cadet killed in a training accident.
The West Orange community will gather at West Orange High School at 7 p.m. to remember 22-year-old Christopher "C.J." Morgan.
Morgan was killed last week when a military truck overturned at West Point.
Morgan died from his injuries, while 19 other cadets and the two active-duty soldiers who were operating the vehicle were hurt.
West Point was a family tradition for Morgan, with several generations attending the military academy.
"He was my first child, he was my hero, he helped make me into a better father," dad Christopher Morgan, Sr., said. "He made me a better person."
Morgan was a star athlete at West Orange High School who was set to graduate in 202 from West Point, where he also wrestled.
He was the eldest of four siblings, two brothers and two sisters.
His younger brother, Colin Morgan, received his Certificate of Appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point and is slated to start this fall.
His dad said Colin wanted to follow in his brother's footsteps.
