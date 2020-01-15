Construction worker injured when sheet of metal falls in Franklin Lakes

FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- A construction worker was seriously injured at a construction site in New Jersey.A large sheet of metal fell on top of 59-year-old James Weiss on Bender Court in Franklin Lakes at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday.He's an employee of Altona Meta Works out of Little Ferry.Weiss suffered severe head trauma and wash rushed by helicopter to St. Joseph's Hospital.OSHA will investigate the incident.----------