Construction worker injured when sheet of metal falls in Franklin Lakes

By
FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- A construction worker was seriously injured at a construction site in New Jersey.

A large sheet of metal fell on top of 59-year-old James Weiss on Bender Court in Franklin Lakes at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday.

He's an employee of Altona Meta Works out of Little Ferry.

Weiss suffered severe head trauma and wash rushed by helicopter to St. Joseph's Hospital.

OSHA will investigate the incident.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklin lakesconstructionconstruction accidentfreak accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Nissan adds nearly 346K vehicles to Takata recall saga
Russia's PM resigns after Putin suggest constitutional shakeup
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
Suspect in sex assault, murder of 92-year-old in country illegally
Female off-duty officer attacked with chain on subway platform
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
Show More
AccuWeather: Best day of the week
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
3 officers to be promoted in wake of Jersey City shooting
3 men wanted in string of Manhattan cab driver robberies
NY officials warn of rising flu cases, hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News