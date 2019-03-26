Crime & Safety

New Jersey contractor sentenced for scamming victims of Superstorm Sandy

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A judge sentenced a New Jersey contractor to five years in state prison after he scammed victims of Superstorm Sandy.

57- year-old Peter Rinaldi pleaded guilty in Ocean County to stealing more than $247,000 from homeowners.

Between July 2014 and August 2016, Rinaldi made agreements with eight different homeowners to repair their properties in Little Egg Harbor, Toms River, Ship Bottom and Point Pleasant.

The residents hired him to perform repairs due to the aftermath and destruction of the storm.

Instead of using those funds to make the necessary repairs, prosecutors say Rinaldi converted the money to his own personal use.

The homeowners were left with their projects unfinished. Rinaldi was ordered to pay full restitution to the victims.

