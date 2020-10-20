New Jersey's coronavirus cases on the rise, sparking concern and action

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7166083" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey's daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7167327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett has more on the rising tension in communties affected by New York City COVID enforcement.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6536077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In this Sept. 24, 2020, report on "Good Morning America," Pres. Donald Trump responds after Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered. a stern warning on COVID-19 in a fiery Senate hearing

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Officials are working to respond to the growing number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey.Health experts say the average number of cases has doubled since last month, and they are using an ominous phrase we haven't heard in months: community spread.That means so many people are being infected by COVID-19, officials aren't able to track who passed the virus to whom.They are now taking action, including a big change for students in the state's largest school district.The state's latest numbers show more than 1100 daily new cases and the positivity rate now above 3 percent.In fact, New Jersey is now on some other states' travel quarantine lists.In Newark, schools will remain fully remote through January 25.Mayor Ras Baraka says the city's positivity rate is at 7 percent, and the school board president, Josephine Garcia, is calling this a second surge of COVID-19.Governor Murphy says private gatherings are a likely problem."I'm just asking folks to be smart," he said. "The numbers are up. They are up, up and down the state. Yes, there have been some hot spots, but the number of hot spots are now broadening.""This is what we're living with in our state and our country," he continued. "I would just plead with people to be smart, use common sense."On Monday, Murphy reported nearly 1,200 new cases overnight, putting the overall figure at 223,000. There were four deaths reported overnight, leaving the toll at 1,425.At University Hospital in Newark, the CEO says their positivity rate is now above four percent, and the facility just recorded its first COVID-related death in months.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.