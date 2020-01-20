New Jersey couple arrested after 'golf club beating' road rage incident

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey couple has been arrested after a road rage incident in Fair Lawn on Sunday in which the victim was beaten with a golf club.Police responded to the scene in the 17-hundred block of River Road just after 7:00 p.m.They found three people fighting in the street, officials said.According to investigators, Mariusz Czerwinski, 44 of Clifton, was driving a 2014 Chrysler van with his wife, 42-year-old Sylwia Czerwinska, in the passenger seat.Czerwinski passed and then stopped in front of a 2016 Ford Focus driven by a 23-year-old man from Hawthorne. His name has not been released.Both drivers got out of their vehicles and exchanged words, and then police said Czerwinski returned to his vehicle, retrieved a golf club and struck the victim in the head.The victim then jumped on Czerwinski in the roadway.As this occurred, Czerwinska retrieved the same golf club that had been dropped during the fight and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times with the club until police arrived.Czerwinski and the victim were transported to St. Joseph's Medical Center with head injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.Czerwinski will be charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.Czerwinska was arrested at police headquarters on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.The victim was released from the medical center.----------