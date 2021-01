New Jersey coronavirus update: Vaccine phone line goes up in state

EMBED >More News Videos After a record run of 37 draws, the second-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions was won Friday night.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In New Jersey, a vaccine phone line will go up Monday morning at 8 a.m. with 250 agents to answer calls.There was a phone line up last week, but there was no one there to answer the phone line.The number to call is 855-568-0545.Governor Phil Murphy saying the state is still in need of more federal assistance as the state tries to keep up with the demand for the shots."I'm confident the Biden administration will work through this over the course of weeks. But we have well over 2 million people who have already pre-registered for the vaccine. And we have heard from our seniors, many of whom don't have access to the internet. So, that's not an option for them. So that's why opening up this call center at 8am tomorrow is hopefully going to be a game-changer for them in particular," Murphy said.Meantime, many people started to get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine over the weekend.With the state's positivity rate being just over 10%, second doses become that much more important.Health care workers who received their first dose 28 days ago are now getting their second dose as scheduled amid concerns of widespread availability in New Jersey.A vaccine center in Newark at Essex County College, one of the first to be opened, administered second doses to those health care workers.The state has six vaccine mega-sites open -- the most recent opened last Friday in East Rutherford at the Meadowlands.However, there are more people eligible to be vaccinated than there are available vaccines.