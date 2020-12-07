NJ Coronavirus Update: Outdoor gatherings now limited to 25 people in New Jersey

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A new outdoor gathering limit went into effect in New Jersey on Monday starting at 6 a.m.The gathering limit drops from 150 people to 25 people."As we battle the second wave of COVID-19, we must continue to take all steps necessary to prevent needless infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from this deadly virus," said Governor Murphy. "While there is hope on the horizon in the form of several vaccines, in the interim, we are taking these steps today to protect our communities. It is our intention for indoor sports to resume in the New Year, but this can only happen if our state remains committed to the fight against COVID-19."Wedding ceremonies, funerals, memorial services, and religious and political activities are not subject to the outdoor gatherings limit. All other types of gatherings, such as a high school football game or an outdoor concert, will be limited to 25 individuals.Athletes, coaches, referees and other individuals necessary for a professional or collegiate sports competition are not counted towards the 25-person limit.Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, but with certain exceptions.As for the vaccine, the governor is on record saying he will get it when its his turn. So far, six hospitals are set to receive the first doses, including University Hospital in Newark. However, in the meantime, Murphy is worried about increasing number of COVID patients going to emergency rooms.The governor said on Friday that several hospitals in the state are pre-positioning to receive the first shipments of Pfizer's vaccine. Murphy anticipates that this first distribution will include roughly 76,000 doses."We'll be situated to begin providing vaccinations after FDA emergency use authorization," Murphy said.The governor also signed an executive order changing inclusion in the NJ Immunization Information System from OPT-IN to OPT-OUT for any resident who chooses to take a COVID-19 vaccine. He says it will add efficiency for those who take the vaccine and it doesn't mean that anyone will be forced to take it.