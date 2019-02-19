NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Two cars collided in New Jersey early Tuesday, sending one of the vehicles careening into the front of a home.
The vehicles crashed on Hawthorne Avenue in Newark around 5:30 a.m.
One of the vehicles actually jumped the curb onto the sidewalk before crashing into the front of a home.
Police say one of the drivers, believed to be in a stolen vehicle, fled the crash on foot.
A transformer also came crashing down into the street.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube