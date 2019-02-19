Two cars collided in New Jersey early Tuesday, sending one of the vehicles careening into the front of a home.The vehicles crashed on Hawthorne Avenue in Newark around 5:30 a.m.One of the vehicles actually jumped the curb onto the sidewalk before crashing into the front of a home.Police say one of the drivers, believed to be in a stolen vehicle, fled the crash on foot.A transformer also came crashing down into the street.The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.----------