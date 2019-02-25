An employee of a day care center -- who is also a former councilman and EMT captain -- has been arrested on a child porn charge.Officials announced Monday that Charles Jandris is facing a charge of possession of child porn.The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office received a tip in September 2018 that Jandris possessed child porn. Their months-long investigation revealed Jandris used the internet to view and keep digital files depicting nude and sexually explicit children.Aside from working as a day care's finance director, Mahwah Mayor John Roth said Jandris was a former EMT and captain of an ambulance squad as well as a former councilman and former member of the Mahwah Planning Board."The news reports about Mr. Jandris are disturbing and regrettable. However there is a presumption of innocence while the judicial process runs its course," Roth said.Jandris surrendered to authorities on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court next month.----------