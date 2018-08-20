New Jersey dentist charged with improper sexual contact with employees

Eyewitness News
MONROE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey dentist has been arrested and charged with improper sexual contact with three of his female employees.

Dr. Richard Goldberg, 47, of the Morganville section of Monmouth County was charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree.

Authorities say that from July 2016 through August 2018, Goldberg on multiple occasions improperly touched the three employees, one of whom was 17-years-old when the acts started.

The contact took place during normal working hours at his Monroe office on Spotswood Englishtown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Monroe Police Chief Michael Lloyd

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 721-0222 ext. 147 or (732) 745-4194.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual misconductdentistMonroe TownshipMiddlesex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Affidavit: Man charged with murder says wife killed daughters
Bodies found after father jumps into river to save 9-year-old son
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Woman calls police on black man getting into his own car
Investigation underway after KKK shirt found at LI police station
MS-13 member pleads guilty to gang killings in LI park
Jon Stewart rescues pair of goats wandering tracks in Brooklyn
Elementary school sends warning about 'necking' game
Show More
New Jersey sting catches 29 unlicensed movers
Man found fatally stabbed in chest in Hell's Kitchen
Off-duty FDNY EMT killed in motorcycle crash in Queens
Water flows down stairwell, flooding Bronx NYCHA building
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
More News