A New Jersey dentist has been arrested and charged with improper sexual contact with three of his female employees.Dr. Richard Goldberg, 47, of the Morganville section of Monmouth County was charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree.Authorities say that from July 2016 through August 2018, Goldberg on multiple occasions improperly touched the three employees, one of whom was 17-years-old when the acts started.The contact took place during normal working hours at his Monroe office on Spotswood Englishtown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Monroe Police Chief Michael LloydThe investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 721-0222 ext. 147 or (732) 745-4194.----------