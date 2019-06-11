Doctor in New Jersey charged with sexually assaulting patient

GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey doctor has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a patient.Prosecutors say that on June 3, Hasbrouck Heights police received information that Dr. Carl Renner, 67, had sexually assaulted a patient at his medical practice during a routine doctor visit.Reiner was arrested after an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department.He was charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault and taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.Renner, of Glen Rock, is a general practitioner at Heights Medical Associates.----------