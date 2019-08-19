NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation

A doctor from New Jersey died after he fell more than 80 feet while on vacation in Spain.Daniel Sirovich's family says he and his fiancée were hiking on the island of Ibiza when the 34-year-old tripped and fell while trying to take a picture.Sirovich grew up in Kearny and studied at Rutgers University.A GoFundMe campaign to fly his body back to the United States and to pay for the funeral has raised more than $40,000.----------