Two people were shot in New Jersey Tuesday morning, and a suspect was taken into custody getting off the Garden State Parkway in a stolen vehicle in East Orange after a brief manhunt.Authorities say the victims were shot on West Palisades Avenue in Englewood just before 8:30 a.m.The victims, an adult male and an adult female, were rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center. Neither is believed to have life-threatening injuries."There were two people that were shot on scene," Englewood Police Chief Lawrence Suffern said. "My understanding is that they're both in serious condition."The Englewood Public School District put their schools on lockdown as a precaution as police searched for the suspect.Soon afterwards, police say the suspect carjacked a woman at gunpoint, stealing her gray 2004 Honda Accord at the Regency Manor apartments on Park Street in Hackensack."He came out of the car," a witness said. "The guy came out from behind the car, put a gun somewhere in her stomach area and said, 'Give me the keys.'"The vehicle fled on Interstate 80 to the Garden State Parkway before it was stopped by New Jersey State Police, and one person was taken into custody.Odari Green, 37, of Hackensack, was arrested at 9:34 a.m.He will be turned over to Englewood police for charges and will also be charged in connection with the carjacking.No one was injured other than the initial shooting victims, and it is still unclear what sparked that incident.The investigation is ongoing.