LIVE NJ Election 2021 Updates: Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli in dead heat for New Jersey governor

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli remain virtually deadlocked Wednesday after a campaign centered on the incumbent's progressive policies and handling of the pandemic.Both contenders called for all the votes to be counted, and neither conceded while urging supporters to be ready for a longer wait than expected."While we're going to have to wait a little while longer than we had hoped, we're going to wait for every vote to be counted," Murphy said. "That's how our democracy works."Both candidates spoke to supports after midnight."I wanted to come out here tonight and tell you that we won, but I'm here to tell you that we're winning," Ciattarelli said. "We want every legal vote counted, and you all know the way the VBMs (vote by mail) work and the provisionals work. We've got to have time to make sure that every legal vote is counted."The Ciattarelli campaign released a statement later Wednesday, saying, "Let's count the votes.""Last night was a historic one for New Jersey Republicans, who picked up at least a half dozen Assembly seats, several Senate seats, along with county and local seats up and down the state," Ciattarelli campaign spokeswoman Stami Williams said. "Jack is proud to lead our ticket and our party's resurgence. Right now, our team is focused on making sure all the legal votes are counted and our citizens can have confidence in the system."Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey Sheila Oliver also addressed supporters late on Tuesday night at the campaign headquarters in Asbury Park."First of all, I want to thank you for hanging in here, it's been a very long night. And we know that you are still here, strongly, because you believe in our cause and in the future of our beloved state of New Jersey," Oliver said. "Now, our adversaries may be jumping up and down with glee. But let me tell you something: I know Essex, my home county. I know how we roll. And we know that the votes in that Democratic stronghold have yet to be counted in total. Bergen County, the home of our beloved Senator Loretta Weinberg-Bergen is still counting. Union, still counting. Middlesex, still counting."The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race as votes from Tuesday's election were still being tallied, but the two were flip-flopping small leads Wednesday morning.Murphy had been leading in the polls, has a 1 million-voter registration advantage, and had more cash in his campaign coffers than Ciattarelli in the final days of the race. But Ciattarelli has far surpassed the Republican nominee from four years ago in fundraising and saw the gap in public polls move in his favor - if only by a few points.At Murphy's election night party in Asbury Park's convention hall, the crowd went from cheering early results reported on TV to milling around the cavernous venue and checking their phones. At Ciattarelli's camp in Bridgewater, the crowd was breaking out into periodic cheers.While a Ciattarelli win would send a jolt through state and national politics, a win by Murphy would also break some historical trends.No Democrat has won reelection as governor in New Jersey since Brendan Byrne in 1977, and the party opposite the president's has won the New Jersey governorship going back to 1985.New Jersey does not have an automatic recount law, but the candidates are permitted to request one. The party that wants a recount has to file a suit in State Superior Court in the counties where they want to contest tallies. That has to be done within 17 days of Election Day.Murphy has campaigned as a solid progressive, with a record to show for it. He signed bills into law that expanded voting access, provided for taxpayer-funded pre-K and community college, hiked the minimum wage to $15 an hour over time along with opening up the state to renewable energy like wind power.Ciattarelli's campaign seized on comments Murphy made that New Jersey probably isn't for voters whose top issue is taxes, casting the governor as out of touch with a concern many prioritize.He also sought support from those who disagreed with Murphy's handling of COVID-19. At a recent campaign rally in Hazlet when someone in the audience asked about mandates, Ciattarelli said there'd be none under his administration - an allusion to mask and vaccination mandates.He also implicitly criticized critical race theory in schools, saying that "we are not going to teach our children to feel guilty." Critical race theory is a method of thinking of America's history through the lens of racism that has become a political lightning rod of the Republican Party.Polls showed Murphy got solid support for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, which hit New Jersey hard in early 2020 and resulted in the deaths of more than 25,000 people. About a third of those deaths occurred in nursing and veterans homes. But the state also excelled at getting people vaccinated and was quick to become one of the states with the highest percentages of eligible people to be fully vaccinated.A lawsuit filed Tuesday evening by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, based on social media posts and local news reports, alleged that dozens of voters were turned away from polls. In some places, that was because electronic tablets used to check in voters struggled to connect to the internet.The suit, which had sought to extend voting until 9:30 p.m., was denied by the court, the civil rights organization said. A message seeking comment was left with the secretary of state's office, which oversees elections in the state.