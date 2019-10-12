New Jersey elementary school teacher, neighbor, arrested on child porn charges

By Eyewitness News
GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two neighbors in New Jersey have been arrested on charges of possessing child porn. One of the suspects is an elementary school teacher.

Pasquale Bernaldo-Antonelli, 42, and Leonardo Perez, 18, live next door to each other in Garfield.

Bernaldo-Antonelli taught at Maugham Elementary School in the Tenafly school district.

He has been suspended from his job pending the outcome of the investigation.

Related topics:
garfieldbergen countyarrestchild pornography
