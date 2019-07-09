New Jersey cold case: Police, family still seek answers in teen's 2012 death

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are still searching for answers seven years after a young woman was fatally shot just days after graduating from high school.Amber Duncan-Wilson was killed on July 9, 2012 when she was 18 years old. The shooter and motive remain a mystery that haunts her family and the lead investigator in the case today.Linden police asked the public on Tuesday, the anniversary of her death, that anyone who knows anything come forward."We will not rest until the coward who took Amber's young life is brought to justice," Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said. "May her family and friends find strength, and peace in knowing that we will never forget the joy Amber has brought so many of us in the short time she spent with us."Her father said he still wonders what has taken so long to find the heartless criminals who took his daughter's life."I know they won't turn themselves in, but law enforcement is looking for you and hopefully they will get what they deserve," Norman Duncan said.Duncan-Wilson is remembered for her kindness and desire to one day become a member of law enforcement. She was also a cheerleader who was involved in her school's dance program. A mural of a butterfly is painted in the school's dance studio in her memory.Her family is still waiting for answers, but officials say they have not given up on finding the suspects.The investigation into Duncan-Wilson's death remains active. Anyone with information is still being urged to contact Sgt. Andrew Dellaquila at 973-274-5771.Tips can also still be given fully anonymously via the Union County Crime Stoppers, by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online.Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.----------