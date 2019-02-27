4-alarm New Jersey fire engulfs abandoned building, spreads to neighboring structures

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze in New Jersey that completely engulfed an abandoned building and spread to neighboring structures.

The flames broke out around 10 a.m. on Hopper Street in Paterson.

At least two other buildings, including a nearby church, were also damaged.

It appeared part of the original building has collapsed.

