forest fire

NJ forest fire 40% contained; nearby homes, businesses damaged in Ocean County

By
BRICK TWP., New Jersey -- Crews in Ocean County, New Jersey are working to contain a massive forest fire that has exceeded 75 acres and damaged nearby homes and commercial buildings on Sunday.

Officials say the call came in for a brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey around 1 p.m near Airport Road & Cedar Bridge Avenue. The extremely windy conditions spread the fire into areas of Brick Township.

"The fire has exceeded 75 acres in size and it's about 40% contained as of right now," said Maris Gabliks with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials provide update on NJ forest fire on March 14, 2021.



Gabliks says more than 100 residents in the immediate area have evacuated, and nearby homes and commercial buildings suffered damage.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, the fire has also damaged multiple structures near the Lakewood Industrial Complex in Brick Township, New Jersey.

EMBED More News Videos

Large brush fire burning in Ocean County, NJ near Lakewood amid gusty winds and dry conditions in the region.


One firefighter has been injured, Gabliks confirmed, but he could not provide any further information.

The Garden State Parkway is closed between exits 83 and 90 in both directions. Part of Rt. 70 is also closed.

Crews from the surrounding area will work through the night to control the brush fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Plumes of smoke billow from forest fire in Ocean County, New Jersey on March 14, 2021.



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has put stage 3 fire restrictions into place, which prohibits fires in wooded areas unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity. Charcoal fires are prohibited.
Firefighters closer to Philadelphia are also battling a brush fire along the Delaware River in Salem County, New Jersey.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters battling brush fire in Salem County, NJ on March 14, 2021.



Crews are still working to determine what caused both brush fires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brick townshipnew jerseyforest firefiregarden state parkway
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOREST FIRE
First Responder Friday: NJ Forest Fire Service member Larry Birch
Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
Spark from wildfire-prevention efforts likely caused wildfire: Officials
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Javits Center 24-hour vaccination pilot program comes to an end
Weddings set to resume tomorrow in NY
Man cut on face when protestor damages outdoor dining barrier
What was that light in the sky early this morning?
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
2 cars fire at each other on NYC highway, woman and man shot
Show More
At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'
Pelosi, Schumer speak out on latest allegations against Cuomo
Ceremonies held for 1 year since 1st COVID death in NYC
COVID pandemic taking women out of the workforce
NYU student film 'Bittu' in the Oscar race for best short
More TOP STORIES News