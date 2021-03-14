NJ forest fire 40% contained; nearby homes, businesses damaged in Ocean County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10417518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials provide update on NJ forest fire on March 14, 2021.

BRICK TWP., New Jersey -- Crews in Ocean County, New Jersey are working to contain a massive forest fire that has exceeded 75 acres and damaged nearby homes and commercial buildings on Sunday.Officials say the call came in for a brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey around 1 p.m near Airport Road & Cedar Bridge Avenue. The extremely windy conditions spread the fire into areas of Brick Township."The fire has exceeded 75 acres in size and it's about 40% contained as of right now," said Maris Gabliks with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.Gabliks says more than 100 residents in the immediate area have evacuated, and nearby homes and commercial buildings suffered damage.According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, the fire has also damaged multiple structures near the Lakewood Industrial Complex in Brick Township, New Jersey.One firefighter has been injured, Gabliks confirmed, but he could not provide any further information.The Garden State Parkway is closed between exits 83 and 90 in both directions. Part of Rt. 70 is also closed.Crews from the surrounding area will work through the night to control the brush fire.The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has put stage 3 fire restrictions into place, which prohibits fires in wooded areas unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity. Charcoal fires are prohibited.Firefighters closer to Philadelphia are also battling a brush fire along the Delaware River in Salem County, New Jersey.Crews are still working to determine what caused both brush fires.