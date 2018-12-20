A gas station employee was fatally shot during a robbery in New Jersey Thursday morning.The victim was shot at the Speedway gas station in Edison just after 4:30 a.m."The person came in, obtained the drawer full of cash. As he went out, it appears he fired one shot, killing the clerk behind the counter," saidAndrew Carey, Middlesex County Prosecutor.The suspect is described as a tall, skinny male, wearing jeans and a maroon or dark red hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was also wearing a mask and gloves.Another employee at the gas station was not hurt.So far, there are no arrests.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.The gas station is closed for the investigation.----------