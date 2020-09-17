Politics

Governor Murphy to announce millionaire's tax for wealthy New Jersey residents

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey has agreed to raise taxes on high-income earners which could bring in $390 million.

Reports say the plan involves a tax rate increase of 1.78% for people who earn between $1 and $5 million.

In exchange, households with income below $150,000 and with at least one child would receive a $500 rebate.

It's unclear how soon that check would come.

Governor Murphy is expected to release details on the tax later Thursday morning.

Last month the state approved an October 1st gas tax hike of 9.3 cents per gallon.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseycoronavirus new jerseytaxesnew jersey newscoronavirusphil murphycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patient dies in crash between ambulance and fire truck
Mask request in subway station leads to beating, robbery
Feds considered using 'heat ray' on DC protesters: Report
Hacker crashes 1st day of student's orientation in NYC
LIST: 56 NYC schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19
AccuWeather: Warmer mix Thursday
Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' due out in Nov. 2020
Show More
Chinatown fire leaves 3 firefighters injured
COVID Updates: New coronavirus testing lab opens in NYC
Museums forced to lay off workers, sell works of art amid pandemic
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Sally weakens but still dumping rain; Rivers threaten flooding
More TOP STORIES News