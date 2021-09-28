NJ governor race: Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli to face off in debate Tuesday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11033514" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FEMA representatives were on hand for Paterson residents who suffered property damage and loss from Hurricane Ida.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli will meet Tuesday in the first of two debates in this year's campaign for governor.It'll be the first head-to-head matchup between the two and comes with mail-in ballots already in voters' hands.Murphy is trying to become the first Democrat in 44 years to win reelection and to buck a trend going back to 1985 that has seen the party of the president lose the New Jersey governorship.Ciattarelli faces headwinds of his own. Down by double digits in publicly available polls, he faces a Democratic registration advantage of 1 million more voters. He's also not a universally known figure in the state.As of last week, a Monmouth University poll shows that one in four New Jersey voters are still undecided or leaning towards a candidate.On Monday, voters described what issues are important to them as they decide if Governor Murphy should keep his job."I believe he has done an exceptional job as far as the pandemic goes," said Sandy Green, of Glassboro.Murphy's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is a clear issue in the contest, one in which Ciattarelli is aiming to persuade voters to break with the first-term governor."The stuff that Murphy said was wrong about, if taxes are your issue, then this isn't your state," said John Tracy, of Williamtown. "I really think he buried himself with that."In another Monmouth University poll conducted in August, voters were asked what they feel are the most important issues facing New Jersey.Forty-one percent said the COVID-19 pandemic, 32% said property taxes, and 15% said the economy or cost of living.On those issues, 46% of respondents said they trust Murphy with handling the pandemic, while 21% said they trust Ciattarelli more.But Ciattarelli has a slight edge when it comes to handling taxes, with 30% saying they trust him to handle that issue, versus 29% who said they trust Murphy.From talking with voters - for better or worse - it's clear the pandemic will play a big role in this race."I think he did a good job with COVID," said Carlos Berrios, of Sea Isle City. "I know a lot of people don't think he did, but he did the right thing with closing some of the businesses. I'm pretty pleased with what he did."The governor has a list of accomplishments to point to, thanks in part to the Democrat-led Legislature: the phased-in $15 minimum wage, legalization of recreational marijuana, expanded pre-K and state-supported community college. He has boosted the state's portion of the public pension and upped aid to schools considerably compared with his Republican predecessor, Chris Christie.Ciattarelli is a former state Assembly member and the founder of a medical publishing company. He has an accounting background and hinges his campaign around affordability, arguing New Jersey's taxes are too high. His plan for reducing them is to overhaul the state's funding formula for K-12 education, but he hasn't detailed how he would achieve that."We have a small farm and last year killed us," said Jerry Calderwood, of Mays Landing. "Nobody wanted to come out to the farm. Nobody wanted to buy anything. Everybody was scared to death."Political science professor Ben Dworkin, from Rowan University, says Murphy has a comfortable lead right now."As long as he gets everybody that has a D next to their name, he should be OK," Dworkin said. "For Jack Ciattarelli, the challenge over the next few weeks is to expand. He's got to expand from the Republican base because there aren't enough."National politics has also shadowed the contest.Murphy contends a GOP victory would lead to rolling back New Jersey's strict gun laws and endangering funding for women's services, including abortion. Praising former President Donald Trump's policies worked for Ciattarelli in the GOP primary, but it's not something he focuses on during the general election, in which independent and Democratic votes are up for grabs.New Jersey will have early in-person voting from Oct. 23-31. Election Day is Nov. 2.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------