Handyman accused of sexually assaulting child while on the job in Demarest, New Jersey

DEMAREST, New Jersey (WABC) -- A self-employed handyman in New Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting a child while on the job.
Police say they received a report that 44-year-old Alejandro Velasquez sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 while working inside a home in Demarest on Monday.
After an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and the Demarest Police Department, Velasquez was arrested the same day.
Velasquez, of Morristown, is facing several charges, including aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
