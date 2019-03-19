Teaneck high school basketball coach accused of sex with teens

A high school coach is facing sex charges in New Jersey.

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A high school basketball coach in New Jersey has been charged with having a sexual relationship with two underage children.

Police say 38-year-old Marcelle Williams engaged in sex acts with two teenagers, between 16 and 18 years old, on several occasions dating back to November of last year.

Williams, a coach and teacher's aide in Teaneck, is charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arrested Monday following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and the Teaneck Police Department.

