Teaneck high school basketball coach accused of sex with teens

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A high school basketball coach in New Jersey has been charged with having a sexual relationship with two underage children.Police say 38-year-old Marcelle Williams engaged in sex acts with two teenagers, between 16 and 18 years old, on several occasions dating back to November of last year.Williams, a coach and teacher's aide in Teaneck, is charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.He was arrested Monday following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and the Teaneck Police Department.----------