New Jersey high school coach accused of sexual contact with teens

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey high school coach is facing charges and has been fired following accusations of sexual contact with two teenagers.The Bergen County prosecutor's office says Teaneck High boys varsity basketball coach Marcelle Williams faces criminal sexual contact and child endangerment charges.Prosecutors say the 37-year-old Williams engaged in sex acts with two teenagers, between 16 and 18 years old, on several occasions dating back to November of last year.Williams was arrested Monday following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and the Teaneck Police Department.Williams, a Teaneck graduate on championship teams in the 1990s, had just completed his first coaching season.The team went 21-7, reaching the sectional finals.He was subsequently fired from his positions as coach and as a paraprofessional teacher's aide.The school district released the following statement:"Our primary concern is the health and welfare of our students. We took these allegations very seriously and followed all proper protocols (contacted DCCP, the Teaneck Police Department and the parents of the students involved). He was immediately suspended at that time (on March 11) as coach and as a contracted para-professional (he is not a full-time employee of the district). Once learning about Monday's (March 18th) arrest, he was terminated (in both capacities) on March 18."----------