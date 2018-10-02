A New Jersey community came together Tuesday to stand against hate after someone spray-painted swastikas on a family's home in Hampton Township.A meeting was held at the Health Sciences and Performing Arts Center in Newton, with organizers expecting around 30 people. Instead, the lobby was standing room only.Over the weekend, a Sussex County homeowner's house was spray-painted with hateful messages and swastikas, as was a campaign sign for Congressman Josh Gottheimer on the front lawn.Mayors and council members from Sussex County towns, students, religious and community leaders all came together to denounce the bias incident."We need to take action against hate," student Dustin Knipp said. "We cannot let it continue. Children are not born to hate. They are taught to hate. And it's about time we changed the lesson...This is not Sussex County. This is not New Jersey. This is not America."So far, no arrests have been made.----------