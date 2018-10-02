New Jersey home spray-painted with swastikas, hateful messages

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates reports on the hateful messages spray-painted on a family's home in Hampton Township.

By
NEWTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey community came together Tuesday to stand against hate after someone spray-painted swastikas on a family's home in Hampton Township.

A meeting was held at the Health Sciences and Performing Arts Center in Newton, with organizers expecting around 30 people. Instead, the lobby was standing room only.

Over the weekend, a Sussex County homeowner's house was spray-painted with hateful messages and swastikas, as was a campaign sign for Congressman Josh Gottheimer on the front lawn.

Mayors and council members from Sussex County towns, students, religious and community leaders all came together to denounce the bias incident.

"We need to take action against hate," student Dustin Knipp said. "We cannot let it continue. Children are not born to hate. They are taught to hate. And it's about time we changed the lesson...This is not Sussex County. This is not New Jersey. This is not America."

So far, no arrests have been made.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hate crimebias crimeswastikaNewtonSussex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bus driver closed door on girl's arm and kept driving, passengers say
Pizza delivery man calls 911 after woman mouths 'help me'
Mom attacked, robbed in front of 4-year-old son in Queens
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
14-year-old gang member sought in basketball court death
9-year-old girl survives fall out 6th-floor window in Harlem
Robbers break into safe at Bronx supermarket, steal $10,000
Upstate shooting suspect charged in NYC after robbery
Show More
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Fitbit leads police to victim's alleged killer: her stepfather
Man fatally shot after incident at Queens strip club
Video of deaf man's violent arrest prompts investigation
Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises above 1,200
More News