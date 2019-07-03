Karate instructor in New Jersey accused of sexually assaulting student

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A karate instructor in New Jersey is under arrest after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a child.Officials say 56-year-old Edilberto "Eddie" Torres, the owner of Kokusai Karate Dojo in Bloomfield, repeatedly made improper physical contact with a student earlier this year.According to prosecutors, Torres allegedly made inappropriate contact with the student's intimate parts.The child reported the actions to Bloomfield Police.Torres is due back in court on July 9.----------