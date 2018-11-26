NEW JERSEY --New Jersey lawmakers are expected to take the next step toward legalizing marijuana on Monday.
A joint hearing will be held on proposed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana.
The bills include legalizing one ounce of marijuana for adults over 21, while laying out a plan to expunge criminal records for certain marijuana crimes.
If the state's Senate and Assembly budget committees approve the bills they'll go to a floor vote.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube