New Jersey lawmakers to vote in joint hearing on marijuana bills

NEW JERSEY --
New Jersey lawmakers are expected to take the next step toward legalizing marijuana on Monday.

A joint hearing will be held on proposed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana.

The bills include legalizing one ounce of marijuana for adults over 21, while laying out a plan to expunge criminal records for certain marijuana crimes.

If the state's Senate and Assembly budget committees approve the bills they'll go to a floor vote.

