New Jersey man accused of throwing objects at dozens of moving cars

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man is facing more than 90 charges after allegedly throwing objects at dozens of cars in Ocean County.Over the course of four months, more than 41 vehicles were struck with objects thrown from another vehicle, cracking windshields and risking the lives of others.According to police, 35-year-old Anthony Lewis threw objects at cars traveling in the opposite direction.He is facing charges of 31 counts of criminal mischief, 31 counts of interference with transportation and 31 counts of reckless endangerment of another person.Police officers believe Lewis may have damaged more cars than they are aware of, and are encouraging any additional victims to come forward.Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Manchester Police Detective Adam Emmons at 732-657-2009 ext. 4203 or Plumsted Township Detective Anthony Ringle at 609-758-7077 extension 203.----------