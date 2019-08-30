New Jersey man admits to fatally beating female roommate inside their motel room

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey -- A man has admitted he fatally beat his female roommate inside their motel room in a New Jersey shore community.

Ocean County prosecutors say 38-year-old Matthew Demartin pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaughter in the death of 59-year-old Sharon Falcetano.

He faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced Oct. 11.

Falcetano was found unresponsive by police in February 2018 when they responded to a 911 call at the Glendale Motel in Seaside Heights.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy determined she suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head and body.

Authorities have said DeMartin beat Falcetano, then stopped at a liquor store to have some drinks and eventually went to a hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.

He called his father the next day and said Falcetano "won't wake up."

