Toms River man charged after stabbing over vape pen cartridges.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- A Toms River man is behind bars after authorities say he stabbed someone in a K-Mart parking lot over a disagreement involving vape pen cartridges.
It happened on April 6 in the K-Mart parking lot located on Route 37 in Toms River, New Jersey.
Police say 18-year-old Garret Latorre is being charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and other offenses.
According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Latorre allegedly stabbed a man in the leg, stomach and chest after a disagreement over THC vaping cartridges.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in stable condition.
Latorre is behind held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.
