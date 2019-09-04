NJ man charged in slaying of co-worker on lunch break will remain jailed

PLAINSBORO, New Jersey -- A man charged in the stabbing death of a co-worker authorities say was slain on her lunch break will remain jailed until his murder trial.

A judge issued the ruling Friday during a detention hearing for Kenneth Saal. The 30-year-old Lindenwold man has pleaded not guilty in the death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington.

Byington was found dead June 10 in her Plainsboro apartment. Authorities have said she suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Police went there after her colleagues at a marketing firm in Princeton became concerned when she didn't return to work after lunch.

Saal's attorney, Michael Roberts, said his client, who also faces a weapons charge, maintains his innocence.

Neighbors say they heard faint screams coming from the apartment on the day Byington was killed.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plainsboromiddlesex countyhomicidewoman killedbody found
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly Hurricane Dorian leaves 'total devastation' in the Bahamas
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
FDNY battles fire at 6-story apartment building in NYC
Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K
4 boats go up in flames at LI business, 1 man injured
Woman dies in NJ hit-and-run crash
10 NYPD officers injured during Brooklyn police chase
Show More
14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members: Sheriff
Angry customers pull gun over sold-out chicken sandwiches
NYC dad fighting for his life after being struck in hit and run
Widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian: VIDEO
Man found fatally shot on SI Expressway exit ramp
More TOP STORIES News