CHILD KILLED

New Jersey man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death

By Eyewitness News
PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey man was charged Wednesday for beating his three-week-old son to death, officials said.

Police said 38-year-old Tiray Summers, of Plainfield, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his infant son, Trayvon Summers.

Police launched an investigation into the infant's death after hospital staff from JFK Medical Center in Edison reported the suspicious death of child at approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

During the investigation, detectives said they determined that Trayvon Summers suffered significant injuries and learned that the cause of his death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Tiray Summers is currently being housed in the Union County Jail.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
infant deathsbaby deathchild killedPlainfieldNew JerseyUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD KILLED
5 children killed in New Jersey fire laid to rest
All-day wake being held for 5 children killed in NJ fire
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
7 On Your Side: Were deaths in NJ fire preventable?
More child killed
Top Stories
Suspect in Queens nurse murder may be serial killer
Woman's body found in New Rochelle driveway
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Car left on Henry Hudson as robbery suspects flee to woods
So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties
Avenatti: 3 women paid 'hush money' for Trump relationships
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop
Show More
Man arrested after liquid thrown at NYPD traffic agent
DPW worker killed while removing tree in NJ park
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn playground
West Orange investigates case of Legionnaires' Disease
More News