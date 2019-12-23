ESSEX COUNTY, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man was found guilty on all counts in the murders of three women and in the attempted murder of a fourth.
An Essex County jury deliberated for just two hours Thursday before convicting Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, who now faces a potential sentence of life plus 80 years in prison.
Prosecutors were expected to discuss the case at a press conference on Monday.
The 23-year-old Wheeler-Weaver, of Orange, killed 20-year-old Sarah Butler, 33-year-old Joanne Brown and 19-year-old Robin West in 2016.
He was also convicted of trying to kill another woman that year.
Wheeler-Weaver was found guilty of murder, desecrating human remains, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated arson.
Wheeler-Weaver's public defenders confirmed that their client had arranged sexual encounters with the women but said he dropped them off safely at the end of each one and didn't harm anyone.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New Jersey man convicted of killing 3 women, attempted murder of 4th
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News