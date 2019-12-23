New Jersey man convicted of killing 3 women, attempted murder of 4th

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 20, of Orange, N.J., appears in Superior Court Monday, March 13, 2017, in Newark to be arraigned for the murder of Robin West, 19 of Philadelphia. (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)

ESSEX COUNTY, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man was found guilty on all counts in the murders of three women and in the attempted murder of a fourth.

An Essex County jury deliberated for just two hours Thursday before convicting Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, who now faces a potential sentence of life plus 80 years in prison.

Prosecutors were expected to discuss the case at a press conference on Monday.

The 23-year-old Wheeler-Weaver, of Orange, killed 20-year-old Sarah Butler, 33-year-old Joanne Brown and 19-year-old Robin West in 2016.

He was also convicted of trying to kill another woman that year.

Wheeler-Weaver was found guilty of murder, desecrating human remains, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated arson.

Wheeler-Weaver's public defenders confirmed that their client had arranged sexual encounters with the women but said he dropped them off safely at the end of each one and didn't harm anyone.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orangeessex countymurderattempted murderserial killer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight at NJ mall sparks panic, false reports of shots fired: Cops
LIU QB, brother of 49ers backup, killed in TN bar stabbing
Daughter 'graduates' at hospital to make mom's dying wish come true
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
NYC's most popular baby names in 2018
Cosby spokesman slams Murphy after jab on 'Saturday Night Live'
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Show More
Homeless man finds new purpose as wheelchair boxing instructor
VIDEO: Tiger charges little boy visiting Dublin Zoo
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
Officer speaks out after stopping runaway SUV headed toward kids
3-alarm fire burns through 2-family home on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News